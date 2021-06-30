Nazis 'tried to steal Dante's bones'

ROME, JUN 30 - The Nazis tried to steal the bones of Italy's greatest poet Dante Alighieri from his tomb in Ravenna in 1944 but were thwarted when the Resistance helped a local priest replace them with those of an unknown man, according to an article written by the son and brother of two of the protagonists that appears in Pen Italia Thursday, the author said Wednesday. In the article, written for the 700th anniversary of the Supreme Poet's death, 87-year-old Sergio Roncucci says US spies alerted the Resistance to Adolf Hitlers' order to grab the bones to be housed in a grand new museum to be designed by regime architect Albert Speer in Germany. Roncucci's father Bruno and brother Giorgio helped local priest and Dantist Father Giovanni Mesini and tomb guardian Antonio Fusconi swap the bones on the night of March 22-23 1944, the article says. When Hitler realized what had happened he had other problems on his agenda, the article says. According to Roncucci, HItler had designs on the remains of some of Europe's towering literary figures after Germany had conquered Europe, including Cervantes, Zola, Molière, Tolstoy and Shakespeare. (ANSA).