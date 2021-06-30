'Afa' hits peak in north but storms will come at weekend

ROME, JUN 30 - The steamy 'afa' heat is hitting its peak in the north of Italy Wednesday but storms will come at the weekend, iLMeteo.it forecasters said. Storms will be violent in the Alps and Po valley on Sunday, they said. The current heat wave will stay steady in the centre and south, at least until Friday. Temperatures will remain above 40 degrees Celsius in Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria. The African heat will dip in southern Italy Friday while sticking around in Sicily. It will be a bit less hot in the centre and north with temps in big cities around 32 degrees. (ANSA).