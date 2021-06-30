Euros: Jorginho stresses Italy's hunger before Belgium game

FLORENCE, JUN 30 - Jorginho said Wednesday that Italy's desire could be the crucial factor when they take on Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals in Munich on Friday. "We have so much hunger to win," the Brazilian-born midfielder said when asked where the Azzurri might have an edge. "We hope that Italy can be the surprise of the Euros. "We don't know how far we will go but we must believe we can do it and keep doing so. "It would be wrong to think that we have already done something big. "The right path is to grit your teeth and be aware of the fact that we cannot get it wrong". (ANSA).