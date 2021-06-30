Italo-Moroccan student jailed for 3 yrs in Marrakesh

RABAT, JUN 30 - A 23 year-old Italian student of Moroccan origin has been jailed for three years in Marrakesh for offending Islam, sources said Wednesday. The young woman was arrested at the airport in the Moroccan city on June 20 after flying from Marseilles, where she is doing law at university, to join her family who live in Morocco. The student, who was born in Vimercate near Milan in 1998 and who grew up in the province of Monza, was convicted over a 2019 Facebook post that called a Koran verse obliging Muslims to sacrifice "the whiskey verse". She was found guilty of publicly offending Islam. (ANSA).