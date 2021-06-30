Mercoledì 30 Giugno 2021 | 16:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Nazis 'tried to steal Dante's bones'

Nazis 'tried to steal Dante's bones'

 
ROME
'Afa' hits peak in north but storms will come at weekend

'Afa' hits peak in north but storms will come at weekend

 
FLORENCE
Euros: Jorginho stresses Italy's hunger before Belgium game

Euros: Jorginho stresses Italy's hunger before Belgium game

 
RABAT
Italo-Moroccan student jailed for 3 yrs in Marrakesh

Italo-Moroccan student jailed for 3 yrs in Marrakesh

 
BRUSSELS
Local COVID initiatives conditioned by govts says EU study

Local COVID initiatives conditioned by govts says EU study

 
ROME
Euros: Don't go to Rome, UK govt tells fans

Euros: Don't go to Rome, UK govt tells fans

 
ROME
Venice threatened by 'irreversible' sea level rise

Venice threatened by 'irreversible' sea level rise

 
BOLOGNA
Po hit by drought

Po hit by drought

 
BRINDISI
Boy, 16, arrested for raping boys, 12

Boy, 16, arrested for raping boys, 12

 
SASSARI
Girl, 5 mts, fighting for life after plastic bag on head

Girl, 5 mts, fighting for life after plastic bag on head

 
BRESCIA

Daughters probed for murdering mother, 55

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Il Bari e la difesa Polito pronto a ribaltare tutto

Il Bari e la difesa Polito pronto a ribaltare tutto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl summit
G20, e la capitale dei Sassi restò chiusa ai turisti

G20, e la capitale dei Sassi restò chiusa ai turisti

 
PotenzaIl caso
Ex Ilva, il Riesame di Potenza: «Amara passa da carcere a obbligo dimora»

Ex Ilva, il Riesame di Potenza: «Amara passa da carcere a obbligo dimora»

 
BariIl blackout
Bari, salta la corrente all'ospedale Di Venere: disagi per i pazienti

Bari, salta la corrente all'ospedale Di Venere: disagi per i pazienti

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, bimbo chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

Lecce, bimbo chiuso in auto: salvato dai poliziotti

 
FoggiaIl caso
Campomarino, faceva prostituire una giovane sulla SS 16: arrestato

Campomarino, faceva prostituire una giovane sulla SS 16: arrestato

 
BrindisiIl summit
G20, Di Maio a Brindisi: «Assicurare accesso umanitario in zone di crisi» FT/VD

G20, Di Maio a Brindisi: «Assicurare accesso umanitario in zone di crisi» FT/VD

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, «Nodo Barsa», si dimette l’assessore all’Ambiente

Barletta, «Nodo Barsa», si dimette l’assessore all’Ambiente

 
TarantoAmbiente
Ex Ilva, esposto di «Giustizia per Taranto» alla Corte dei conti

Ex Ilva, esposto di «Giustizia per Taranto» alla Corte dei conti

 

i più letti

Covid: in Puglia 59 nuovi casi e due morti

Covid: in Puglia 59 nuovi casi e due morti

polizia

Taranto, 21enne ucciso in un agguato - Fermato un 33enne: la pista è familiare

A Teramo spunta un cadavere in mare: è di un pugliese, non si avevano più sue tracce da febbraio

A Teramo spunta un cadavere in mare: è di un pugliese, non si avevano più sue tracce da febbraio

Battiti Live, tutto il cast della terza puntata: anche tanti nomi internazionali

Battiti Live, tutto il cast della terza puntata: anche tanti nomi internazionali

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

Foggia, truffa all'Inps: invalidità senza visite sono tre gli arresti

RABAT

Italo-Moroccan student jailed for 3 yrs in Marrakesh

Woman, 23, convicted of offending Islam by mocking Koran verse

Italo-Moroccan student jailed for 3 yrs in Marrakesh

RABAT, JUN 30 - A 23 year-old Italian student of Moroccan origin has been jailed for three years in Marrakesh for offending Islam, sources said Wednesday. The young woman was arrested at the airport in the Moroccan city on June 20 after flying from Marseilles, where she is doing law at university, to join her family who live in Morocco. The student, who was born in Vimercate near Milan in 1998 and who grew up in the province of Monza, was convicted over a 2019 Facebook post that called a Koran verse obliging Muslims to sacrifice "the whiskey verse". She was found guilty of publicly offending Islam. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it