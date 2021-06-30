Mercoledì 30 Giugno 2021 | 16:40

BRUSSELS

Local COVID initiatives conditioned by govts says EU study

Decentralized approach produced most effective responses - ESPON

Local COVID initiatives conditioned by govts says EU study

BRUSSELS, JUN 30 - There were major shortcomings in terms of regional cooperation when it came to management of the pandemic in the EU and these reflect the limits of States' role and influence, according to a new study, the Geography of Covid, conducted as part of the ESPON programme, which is specialized in research into European regional policy. In the first months of 2020, COVID-19 affected the lives of millions of people around the world and led national and local governments to operate in a context of uncertainty and face new health, economic and social challenges. The aim of the research, which analysed 477 local and regional policy measures adopted during the first wave of the pandemic from the 35 case studies, was to see to what degree local and regional authorities were on the front line in the fight against the pandemic. Despite the efforts of the local authorities and the associations that represent them, cooperation between territories was scarce, especially at the cross-border level, the researchers observed. They said a more horizontal, decentralized approach would have made a more effective response to the pandemic possible. A country's level of decentralization, with the relative skills and financial capacities attributed to the local level, could explain in part the more articulated response of the metropolitan cities to the health crisis with respect to other local authorities. Indeed, the study showed that the big cities employed more initiatives to address the pandemic and the researchers explained that this was either because they had greater financial capacities or because these areas were hit harder by COVID-19. In general,the regional governments and local authorities of the EU mostly responded to the pandemic with emergency measures designed for the short term and aimed at combating the initial evident effects of the crisis, adopting a "defensive approach" rather than an "offensive" one. In other words, they tended to try to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and its social-economic consequences, rather than implement more incisive interventions with a time span running into the post-pandemic period, even though they risked not being sustainable. This trend was more pronounced with the measures adopted to support vulnerable sections of society, such as migrants, minorities, poor people and the homeless, the study said. Long-term, strategic responses, on the other hand, concerned everyday activities such as work methods, education, transport, public administration and measures to support the local economy. (ANSA).

