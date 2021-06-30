Euros: Don't go to Rome, UK govt tells fans

ROME, JUN 30 - The British government on Wednesday urged England fans not to travel to Rome for Saturday's Euros quarterfinal against Ukraine at the Olimpico. UK arrivals in Italy have to quarantine for five days, a norm that ought to discourage fans, but not all supporters are thought to be aware of this so the government has alerted them. A day after England's first knockout tournament win against Germany since the 1966 World Cup, which England won against Germany, Trade Minister Anne Marie Trevelyan said "our request is to support the national team from your home, to cheer in front of the TV as loud as you can". Italian authorities are also said to be upping quarantine restrictions for travelling fans. (ANSA).