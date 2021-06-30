Mercoledì 30 Giugno 2021 | 15:00

Risk exacerbated by ground falling says report

Venice threatened by 'irreversible' sea level rise

ROME, JUN 30 - Venice is threatened by "continual and irreversible" rises in sea level, the National Environment Protection System (SNPA) said in its first report on the impact of climate change in Italy Wednesday. Not only is the sea rising, but the ground underneath the lagoon city is sinking, the report said. Venice's 'acqua alta' flooding has been curbed recently by the MOSE dam system. (ANSA).

