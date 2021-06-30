Girl, 5 mts, fighting for life after plastic bag on head

Euros: Don't go to Rome, UK govt tells fans
SASSARI, JUN 30 - A five-month-old girl is in a coma and fighting for her life after nearly suffocating with a plastic bag on her head near Sassari earlier this month, sources said Wednesday. The girl's mother, who had left her in her cot for a few minutes, went back to find her suffocating with the bag on her head on June 6. (ANSA).
