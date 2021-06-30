Daughters probed for murdering mother, 55

BRESCIA, JUN 30 - The 19 and 27 year old daughters of a 55 year old woman who went missing near Brescia two months ago have been placed under investigation for murder, sources said Tuesday. Former traffic cop and current council worker at Roncadelle Laura Ziliani, a widow since her husband was hit by an avalanche in 2012, disappeared on May 8 at Temù, a town in the Vallecamonica valley. The daughters have been placed under investigation as a formality in order to proceed with the probe, police said. (ANSA).