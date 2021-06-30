Boy, 16, who killed girl, 16, says heard 'demonic voice'

Jamie Lee Curtis to get career Golden Lion at Venice
ROME
30 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 30 - A 16-year-old boy who stabbed a 16-year-old female friend of his to death on the outskirts of Bologna Monday said he heard a "demonic Voice" telling him to do it, sources said Tuesday. Confessing to killing Chiara Gualzetti, the boy told investigators he had felt a "demonic presence" inside him and acted because he was "bothered by her advances", sources said. The boy has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric test while the town outside Bologna where the alleged murder happened, Valsamoggia, has declared a day of civic mourning Wednesday. Gualzetti family lawyer said Wednesday the boy had shown "inhuman ferocity" and had been "lucid" and not "mad" when he committed the alleged murder. (ANSA).
