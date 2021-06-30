Jamie Lee Curtis to get career Golden Lion at Venice

ROME, JUN 30 - Jamie Lee Curtis will get a career Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in September, organizers said Wednesday. The American actress will get the award on September ahead of the showing of her latest film Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green, they said. Curtis, 62, made her film acting debut as Laurie Strode in John Carpenter's horror film Halloween (1978), which established her as a scream queen, and she thereafter appeared in a string of horror films, including The Fog, Prom Night, Terror Train (all 1980) and Roadgames (1981). She reprised the role of Laurie in the sequels Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), Halloween: Resurrection (2002), and Halloween (2018). She also starred in cult comedies Trading Places (1983), for which she received a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, and A Fish Called Wanda (1988), for which she earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress. She won a Golden Globe, an American Comedy Award, and a Saturn Award for playing the starring role of Helen Tasker in James Cameron's action comedy film True Lies (1994). Curtis's other major films include Blue Steel (1990), My Girl (1991), Forever Young (1992), The Tailor of Panama (2001), Freaky Friday (2003), Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008), You Again (2010), Veronica Mars (2014), and Knives Out (2019). (ANSA).