GDP recovering faster than expected - Confindustria

ROME, JUN 30 - The CSC research centre of Italian industry confederation Confindustria said Wednesday that the nation's recovery from the economic earthquake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was moving faster than forecast. It said the economy was growing "decisively" in the second quarter of this year, with upswings in the service sector and in consumer spending flanking rises in investment and industrial output. It said this was thanks to an acceleration in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, saying this brought the recovery of the service sector forward by two months with respect to forecasts. (ANSA).