ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME

ROME
CUNEO
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
Serie C
BariLa novità
FoggiaAgricoltura
BatIl caso
PotenzaTrasporti
TarantoAmbiente
LecceSequestro
BrindisiIl caso
HomeEconomia
Taranto, 21enne ucciso in un agguato - Fermato un 33enne: la pista è familiare

ROME

GDP recovering faster than expected - Confindustria

Industry association says vaccination campaign crucial

ROME, JUN 30 - The CSC research centre of Italian industry confederation Confindustria said Wednesday that the nation's recovery from the economic earthquake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was moving faster than forecast. It said the economy was growing "decisively" in the second quarter of this year, with upswings in the service sector and in consumer spending flanking rises in investment and industrial output. It said this was thanks to an acceleration in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, saying this brought the recovery of the service sector forward by two months with respect to forecasts. (ANSA).

