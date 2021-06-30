Italy Afghanistan mission ends

ROME, JUN 30 - Italy's mission to Afghanistan officially ended Tuesday night when the last member of the contingent returned home from the Asian country, but Rome's commitment will continue in other forms, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said Wednesday. "But the commitment of the international community, Italy first, for Afghanistan does not end here but will continue in other forms, starting from the reinforcement of development cooperation (aid) and support for the Afghan republican institutions". Guerini last week paid tribute to the members of the Italian armed services who took part in the coalition missions in Afghanistan, including 53 who lost their lives. "I thank the 723 Italians who were injured and the 53 victims who lost their lives for the Republic to bring stability and peace to Afghanistan," Guerini said in the Senate as he reported on the withdrawal of Italian troops from the Asian country. "This ultimate sacrifice must not be in vain and the memory of them will be indelible. "It is not easy to summarize 20 years of effort. "Over 50,000 men and women were involved over these 20 years and they contributed to giving lustre to our country. "The Atlantic Alliance will continue with its commitment to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a paradise for terrorism and to combat the narrative of abandonment". (ANSA).