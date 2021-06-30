Boy, 10, killed by hay bale

Jamie Lee Curtis to get career Golden Lion at Venice
30 Giugno 2021
CUNEO, JUN 30 - A 10-year-old boy was killed by a hay bale tossed by a threshing machine into the trailer where he was playing near Cuneo on Tuesday evening, sources said Wednesday. The accident took place on the family farm at Sommariva Bosco . Emergency teams rushed to the scene but were unable to revive the boy. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
