M5S: Grillo, Conte rift looks beyond repair

ROME, JUN 30 - The rift between 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo and the man who had been the anointed leader of the anti-establishment group, ex-premier Giuseppe Conte, looks beyond repair, with the pair engaged in a public war of words. Conte accused comedian-cum-politician Grillo of being autocratic on Wednesday after the latter said in a blog post on Tuesday that the ex-premier lacked political vision and managerial ability. Conte agreed to lead a revamp of the M5S after his second coalition government collapsed at the start of the year. Although he was considered close to the movement, he had not previously been part of it. The ex-premier, 56, and Grillo are reportedly at odds over changes to the movement's statute, including possible changes to the ban on its elected representatives serving more than two terms, and over the role that the 72-year-old founder will have. Grillo is currently has the role of 'guarantor' of the movement. Earlier this week Conte said he would not be willing to be the front man for a cosmetic change of the movement. In a video published by Corriere.it on Wednesday, Conte said Grillo's blog post was not just a disappointment to him. "I think this autocratic turn is mortifying for a whole community, which I know well," Conte continued. "I have appreciated the young men and women who believed in certain ideals. "It is mortifying for them". In the blog post, Grillo also said the M5S's members should vote on a new leadership directorate via the Rousseau IT platform of Davide Casaleggio, the son of the movement's late co-founder Gianroberto Casaleggio. This was a surprise as the M5S and the Rousseau recently went separate their ways after a legal dispute. There is speculation that Conte could form of party of his own that would reportedly be supported by many of the M5S's lawmakers. (ANSA).