NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Govt to pass decree after deal with unions on dismissals

ROME
Conte says can't back M5S 'facade' op but Grillo linchpin

ROME
Draghi, Blinken talk climate, Libyan crisis

ROME
Girl, 16, found dead near Bologna

ROME
Avati starts shooting 'Dante' after 18 years

MESSINA
Man arrested for 'enslaving', beating wife

NAPLES
Naples church appeals to Putin for funds

MILAN
Three gays beaten up in Milan on Pride weekend

VENICE
Sustainable 'Made in Italy' is better says Confuorti

ROME
Trade partners with China but US ally says Di Maio

VENICE
Capital-market integration challenge for Europe-Bini Smaghi

ROME

Firms only allowed to fire after exhausting furlough funds

ROME, JUN 30 - Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Wednesday is set to approve a new decree regulating worker dismissals after reaching an agreement with trade unions and business associations on the system that will kick in when the COVID-19-linked ban on sackings ends on Thursday. Under the agreement, firms will only be able to fire workers once all available CIG furlough funds are exhausted. The government had initially seemed intend on extending the ban on dismissals, but only for some sectors considered vulnerable, such as textiles. The unions, on the other hand, had been pushing hard for across-the-board ban to be extended until October, warning there was the danger of a massive way of sackings. (ANSA).

