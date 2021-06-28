Lunedì 28 Giugno 2021 | 18:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Conte says can't back M5S 'facade' op but Grillo linchpin

Conte says can't back M5S 'facade' op but Grillo linchpin

 
ROME
Draghi, Blinken talk climate, Libyan crisis

Draghi, Blinken talk climate, Libyan crisis

 
ROME
Girl, 16, found dead near Bologna

Girl, 16, found dead near Bologna

 
ROME
Avati starts shooting 'Dante' after 18 years

Avati starts shooting 'Dante' after 18 years

 
MESSINA
Man arrested for 'enslaving', beating wife

Man arrested for 'enslaving', beating wife

 
NAPLES
Naples church appeals to Putin for funds

Naples church appeals to Putin for funds

 
MILAN
Three gays beaten up in Milan on Pride weekend

Three gays beaten up in Milan on Pride weekend

 
VENICE
Sustainable 'Made in Italy' is better says Confuorti

Sustainable 'Made in Italy' is better says Confuorti

 
ROME
Trade partners with China but US ally says Di Maio

Trade partners with China but US ally says Di Maio

 
VENICE
Capital-market integration challenge for Europe-Bini Smaghi

Capital-market integration challenge for Europe-Bini Smaghi

 
ROME
Fresh blast of hot air to sweep Italy

Fresh blast of hot air to sweep Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari-Di Cesare, pronto il «sì». Ciofani ai saluti

Bari-Di Cesare, pronto il «sì». Ciofani ai saluti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisil'appuntamento del 30
Brindisi blindata si prepara al G 20

Brindisi blindata si prepara al G 20

 
LecceLa curiosità
Lecce, falchetto salvato da parroco e consigliere comunale

Lecce, falchetto salvato da parroco e consigliere comunale

 
BariCovid
Vaccini: caldo, code e disagi al PalaCarbonara

Vaccini: caldo, code e disagi al PalaCarbonara

 
Potenzail caffè del lunedì
«Il mio teatro della Lucanità danza sulle parole dei vinti»

«Il mio teatro della Lucanità danza sulle parole dei vinti»

 
MateraVerso l'evento
Matera e il G20: la scommessa di uno sviluppo sostenibile. Le foto della città blindata

Matera e il G20: la scommessa di uno sviluppo sostenibile. Le foto della città blindata

 
FoggiaIl fatto
A fuoco centinaia di balle di rifiuti in una ditta nel Foggiano: si indaga

A fuoco centinaia di balle di rifiuti in una ditta nel Foggiano: si indaga

 
BatLa storia
Barletta, la tesina di terza media di Marco è dedicata a Pietro Mennea

Barletta, la tesina di terza media di Marco è dedicata a Pietro Mennea

 
TarantoLa tragedia
Martina Franca, il 28enne Gianvito Zizzi muore a Bangkok

Martina Franca, il 28enne Gianvito Zizzi muore a Bangkok

 

i più letti

«Battiti Live», tutto il cast della seconda puntata

«Battiti Live», tutto il cast della seconda puntata

Monopoli, 6 colpi in una notte della banda dello spray: ripuliscono le case spruzzando sonnifero

Monopoli, 6 colpi in una notte della banda dello spray: ripuliscono le case spruzzando sonnifero

Martina Franca, il 28enne Gianvito Zizzi muore a Bangkok

Martina Franca, il 28enne Gianvito Zizzi muore a Bangkok

Puglia, infezione da Covid-19 sono 33 i nuovi casi positivi

Puglia, infezione da Covid-19 sono 33 i nuovi casi positivi

Taranto, gravissimo operaio 31enne investito da una scossa elettrica da 20mila volt

Taranto, gravissimo operaio 31enne investito da una scossa elettrica da 20mila volt

ROME

Conte says can't back M5S 'facade' op but Grillo linchpin

Can't back 'mere restyling' says ex-PM

Conte says can't back M5S 'facade' op but Grillo linchpin

ROME, JUN 28 - Ex-premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday voiced misgivings about his touted role as new leader of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) saying "I cannot lend myself to an operation I don't believe in", but said M5S founder and comedian Beppe Grillo was still the "linchpin" of the party. "I can't take a decision just with my heart if my head tells me that the path is wrong," he told a press conference. The former premier said he was not prepared to head a "mere facade operation, of pure restyling". Conte said the M6S had shortcomings and innovations were "indispensable", having studied the movement and listened to "everybody" for four months. Conte appealed to Grillo to "let the M5S grow", and not be a "parent-boss". He said he could not himself be a "front man" for a "shadow leader". Conte said the M5S must vote ASAP on the new Statute he has drawn up. He said he would continue regular talks with Grillo and said "I am convinced that Grillo remains a linchpin of this (party), whether they vote for my proposal or not". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it