Draghi, Blinken talk climate, Libyan crisis

ROME, JUN 28 - Talks between Premier Mario Draghi and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome Monday focused on climate change and the Libyan crisis, as well fighting the COVID pandemic, renewed US-EU ties and bilateral relations, sources said after the meeting at Palazzo Chigi. The talks, they said, touched on bilateral ties in the broader context of transatlantic relations and on the need to give concrete followup to the renewed climate of strong harmony and collaboration between the EU and the US. The pair examined the main global and systemic challenges, such as the fight against the pandemic, economic and social recovery and fighting climate change, as well as the most important international crises, with specific attention on instability in the Mediterranean region and on Libya, the sources said. (ANSA).