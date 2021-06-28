Girl, 16, found dead near Bologna

Conte says can't back M5S 'facade' op but Grillo linchpin
ROME
28 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 28 - A 16-year-old girl was found dead in a gulch near Bologna on Monday and police said they could not rule out anything. The girl's family had reported her missing and the mayor of Valsamoggia, Daniele Ruscigno, had launched an appeal on social media to find her. Police are examining her injuries. (ANSA).
