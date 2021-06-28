Man arrested for 'enslaving', beating wife

MESSINA, JUN 28 - A 57-year-old Sicilian man was arrested Monday for 'enslaving' his wife, sexually abusing her, beating her and forcing her to beg in the streets, police said. Prosecutors said "the investigations have shown an escalation of horrors and attacks marked by numerous episodes in which the woman was forced to submit to sexual acts or forced to beg". The man allegedly confiscated his wife's documents and locked her in the family home, "preventing any kind of movement", they said. (ANSA).