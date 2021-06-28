Naples church appeals to Putin for funds

Avati starts shooting 'Dante' after 18 years
NAPLES
28 Giugno 2021
NAPLES, JUN 28 - A church in Naples has appealed to Vladimir Putin for the funds it needs to complete restoration work, confident that the Russian president will help a saint dear to Holy Mother Russia, St Nicholas. "I've appealed to the Italian culture ministry but so far there's been no reply," said Father Mario Rega of the San Nicola alla Carità Church. "So I decided to take urgent action". (ANSA).
