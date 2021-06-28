Three gays beaten up in Milan on Pride weekend

MILAN, JUN 28 - Three gay men were beaten up in Milan on Pride weekend, sources said Monday. A 24-year-old barista told Correre della Sera that he was insulted, threatened and then disfigured with a broken bottle which has left him with a scar from the corner of his mouth to his eye, in the centre of the northern city. Arcigay Milano said two other young men were attacked while they were cycling home in central Milan Saturday night. One of them emerged from hospital with a concussion and a swollen face, the group said, and the other's hand was broken in four places. (ANSA).