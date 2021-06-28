Sustainable 'Made in Italy' is better says Confuorti

VENICE, JUN 28 - Advantage Green President Francesco Confuorti highlighted how Italian companies that focus on sustainability can make big gains in terms of competitiveness as he presented a forum on respect for the environment that the community held in Venice. "This is the 13th meeting for us and the second in Venice," Confuorti said. "The issues tackled here at the Monaco & Grand Canal hotel are about water and transparency, because this is the basis for solutions for the sustainable revolution". In addition to the forum, he also put great stress on the 'Advantage Green Venice international Sustainability Award'. "The scientific committee will be set up in Venice in September and in December. All firms of good will for a better, more competitive Made in Italy will be awarded prizes," he said. Advantage Green's number one also mentioned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). "We put together sustainability and financing data for SMEs too," he said. "We put them in a position to be able to understand, to have a compass showing where the market is moving to be able to compete in a more transparent way". The Venice International University (VIU) is the partner of the prize and its president, Umberto Vattani, spoke at the forum. "We think it is useful to promote the issues of sustainability and change with companies," Vattani said. "Indeed, we have a memorandum of understanding with Advantage Green. "Churchill said you either take change by the hand or it will take you by the throat. "So here we are in Venice, a place where sustainability and beauty highlight the need for change". Ambassador Vattani gave the example of the VIU to support this thesis. "We adopt an interdisciplinary approach, bringing together 20 universities from different parts of the world and designing the programmes to carry out together," he said. "We are the only country that has an institution of this type, one which does not weigh down the state budget in any way because we finance ourselves. "It is a pioneering institution that was among the first to address global challenges like sustainability". Then Columbia University's Pierre-André Chiappori explained the dangers and opportunities created by the COVID-19 crisis. "From the point of view of dangers, the enormous shock still continues, above all in terms of employment," he said. "And there are still people who are dying, so there is a great deal of attention on avoiding risks. "Observing the phenomenon from an optimistic point of view, on the other hand, it is a golden moment to invest, especially in long-term projects". So the academic thinks this is the best time to invest in the environment and sustainability. "The economy needs stimulus and, if we want to observe global warming and climate change up close, with a serious approach, today is the right time to do it, investing in our future in a big way," he concluded. (ANSA).