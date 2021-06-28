Trade partners with China but US ally says Di Maio

ROME, JUN 28 - Foreign MInister Luigi Di Maio told a pres conference in Rome Monday with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken that "Italy is a strong trade partner of China, we have historical ties, but they don't interfere with the relations we have with the USA and NATO". He said "Italy is an ally of the US, a NATO and EU partner, and that is not only a strategic alliance but one of values that enables our democracies to address questions like human rights where Italy has been in the front line". Blinken said "as the US and with our European allies we are finding the same complexities with China: a relationship which has its adverse aspects, aspects of competition, but also of cooperation". (ANSA).