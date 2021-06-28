Fresh blast of hot air to sweep Italy

ROME, JUN 28 - A fresh blast of hot air is set to sweep Italy with temperatures climbing above 40 degrees Celsius in the south of the country, forecasters said Monday. Temperatures will also start rising later Monday in the centre and north with peaks of 36 degrees in Bologna, 37 in Florence and 35 in Rome, iLMeteo.it said. The African heat wave will peak in the south ion Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures of 40-41 degrees in Sicily, Calabria and Puglia, and other parts of the south seeing temps of 35-36. Thunderstoms will hit the north later this week, iLMeteo.it said. (ANSA).