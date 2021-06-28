Italy passes 50 mn jab mark

ROME, JUN 28 - Italy will pass the 50 million COVID jab mark on Monday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said. "It's a very significant figure and when we say that all of Italy is in a white zone we must start from this vaccination rollout, and insist on it, because the true weapon we have with the rise of the variants is the vaccination campaign", he said. The Delta (Indian) variant currently accounts for nearly 20% of new COVID cases in Italy. (ANSA).