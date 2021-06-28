Granddad takes wrong girl from nursery

AREZZO, JUN 28 - An elderly man was given a girl who was not his granddaughter when he went to pick her up at an Arezzo nursery Friday and was forced to take her back and get the right one after her parents told him the first one was not their child. The city council has launched disciplinary proceedings against an educator and a guard at the nursery after what it called "a half hour of madness that sowed panic among two families and the entire school". (ANSA).