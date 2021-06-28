Man arrested for killing brother in Turin cellar

Capital-market integration challenge for Europe-Bini Smaghi
TURIN
28 Giugno 2021
TURIN, JUN 28 - A Turin man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing his brother in a Turin cellar on Sunday. Carlo Pellegrini, 48, was tracked down in Veneto and charged with murdering his brother Enrico after a row over issues which have yet to be established, police said. (ANSA).
