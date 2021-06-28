Coca-Cola to distribute Caffé Vergnano

Capital-market integration challenge for Europe-Bini Smaghi
TURIN
28 Giugno 2021
TURIN, JUN 28 - Coca-Cola is to distribute Caffé Vergnano abroad in an exclusive deal between the American drinks giant and the Turin coffee maker, sources said Monday. Under the terms of the deal, 30% of Caffé Vergnano will be sold to Coca-Cola but the coffee maker's governance will remain in the hands of the family which has led it for 135 years. (ANSA).
