ISIS beaten on territory but not uprooted-Di Maio to summit

ROME, JUN 28 - ISIS has been beaten in territorial terms but not yet eradicated, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said opening an anti-Daesh coalition ministerial meeting in Rome Monday. "Daesh has been defeated in its territorial dimension, but it has not been eradicated, That is why Italy, with over 800 units deployed between Iraq and Kuwait, will continue to maintain in Iraq, while respecting Iraqi sovereignty and in full agreement with Baghdad, a significant military contingent with the aim of making the country able to address the threat autonomously," he said. Italy is gearing to up its part in the NATO mission in Iraq and to take command after Denmark's duty presidency ends, he added. Di Maio went on to say that the Islamic State poses a threat to Africa and an ad hoc working group was needed on this threat. "Precisely because of the significance gained by Daesh's threat in Africa today," he said, "I propose to the partners of the Coalition to examine the possibility of setting up a Working Group dedicated to Africa, to face the issues in their entirety, beyond the thematic Working Groups already existing. A Group that valorises to the best the participation of African Countries interested in providing their contribution." United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the global coalition fighting ISIS had achieved "significant results" that "reflect what you can achieve together". He reiterated that "we have made progress" against Daesh "because we have worked together". The US is co-chairing the meeting with Italy. Di Maio said that the summit highlighted the fact that the international spotlight had been trained onto Italy again and "we are back as protagonists". (ANSA).