Man, 18, kills self after social media insults

TURIN
28 Giugno 2021
TURIN, JUN 28 - An 18-year-old Turin man threw himself under a train and died after suffering homophobic abuse on social media, his family said at the weekend. After Orlando Merenda's death, haters wrote "death to gays" on his Instagram account, amid the condolences. Police are trying to establish whether the young man had been the victim of homophobic buillies. (ANSA).
