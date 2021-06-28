Pope says don't judge gays, lauds priest who helps them

VATICAN CITY, JUN 28 - Pope Francis on Sunday said people shouldn't judge others and wrote to an American priest who ministers to the gay community saying God's heart is open to all. The pope did not directly remark that he was speaking on Gay Pride day or overtly refer to the Vatican's recent diplomatic protest against an Italian homophobia bill is says curbs Catholics' freedom of expression. But, speaking at Sunday Angelus, he said "let's stop judging others, Jesus asks of us a gaze not judging but welcoming, let us open our hearts to welcome others because only love renews life". Later Sunday Vatican News published a letter Francis wrote to Jesuit priest James Martin saying "(God) approaches with love each of his children, all of them, every one of them. His heart is open to all and everyone. He is the Father". New York-based Martin ministers to the LGBTI community and has written several books about gay Catholics. The Vatican last week took an unusual diplomatic step in sending a 'verbal note' saying the 'Zan' homophobia bill may flout the Concordat between Italy and the Holy See and could limit freedom of expression, a view shared by conservative Catholic politicians in Italy. The charge is denied by the bill's sponsor, gay activist and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) MP Alessandro Zan, who says priests and the faithful may still say they find homosexuality sinful without being punished. In its note, the Vatican asked parliament to "remodulate" the bill, a request quickly endorsed by the bill's biggest parliamentary opponent, rightwing nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini. In 2013 Pope Francis gained headlines by saying "who am I to judge?" when asked about gays. (ANSA).