Blinken has audience with Pope Francis (2)

ROME, JUN 28 - United States Secretary of State Antony John Blinken had a 40-minute audience with Pope Francis inside the Vatican on Monday. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the talks were "cordial," adding that the pope "recalled the trip he had in 2015 and expressed his affection for, and attention to, the people of the United States of America". After the audience, Blinken co-chaired a ministerial meeting of the anti-ISIS coalition with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. The Secretary of State is meeting Italian Premier Mario Draghi at the premier's office in Rome at 16:30. (ANSA).