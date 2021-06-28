Ban on firing not solution for labour market - Tajani

ROME, JUN 28 - Forza Italia (FI) Coordinator Antonio Tajani told an ANSA Forum on Monday that the problems with Italy's labour market cannot be resolved with a ban on dismissals. The nation's trade unions are pushing hard for a COVID-19-linked ban on dismissals, which expires at the end of the month, to be extended until October, warning there is the danger of a massive way of sackings. The government is looking at extending the ban only for some sectors considered vulnerable, such as textiles, sources said. "We are meeting (union confederations) GCIL, CISL and UIL and the independent unions," Tajani told the ANSA Forum. "The issue of jobs is fundamental but you cannot resolve it with the ban on dismissals. "It is necessary to help the companies hire and not fire and have a different, more flexible labour policy. "And it is necessary to invest a great deal in the training of qualified personnel, which is in short supply". (ANSA).