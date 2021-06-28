Euros: Mancini-Vialli hug becomes symbol of Italy's spirit

ROME, JUN 28 - The image of Italy coach Roberto Mancini and his assistant and old friend Gianluca Vialli hugging during the Azzurri's 2-1 win over Austria in the last-16 of Euro 2020 on Saturday has melted hearts all over country and come to symbolize the national team's unity and fighting spirit. Vialli have been friends since they were strike partners in the Sampdoria team that won the Serie A title in 1991 and reached the final of the European Cup the following year. Vialli, who joined the national team staff after overcoming a recent battle against cancer, ran down to embrace Mancini on the touchline when substitute Enrico Chiesa scored the extra-time goal that broke the deadlock in a tough match. "For many reasons, this photo says it all," said Giovanni Malagò, the head of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), in relation to the image of Mancini and Vialli hugging. "Viva Italy, Viva Sport". Another substitute, Matteo Pessina, was also on target and man-of-the-match Chiesa said it showed that when Mancini says "there aren't just 11 starters in the squad, but 26" it is not just talk. (ANSA).