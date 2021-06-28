COVID: All Italy low-risk white, facemask obligation ends

ROME, JUN 28 - The whole of Italy is classed as a low-COVID-19-risk white zone as of Monday after the last remaining moderate-risk yellow zone, Val D'Aosta, was bumped down thanks to an improvement in the contagion data. Furthermore, the obligation for people to wear facemasks outdoors has been scrapped, although the Campania region that Naples belongs to and the central town of Norcia are keeping the obligation for now. People must still wear facemasks in enclosed public spaces, such as in shops and on public transport, and in open-air spaces where crowds of people can form, such as in a queue outside a post office. Walter Ricciardi, a health ministry consultant, told ANSA that people must continue to be careful and take precautions such as respecting physically distancing and frequently washing hands because of the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told RAI television on Sunday that he is "convinced"Italy will achieve herd immunity by the end of September by vaccinating 80% of the population. (ANSA).