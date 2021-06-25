Venerdì 25 Giugno 2021 | 18:33

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VATICAN CITY
Vatican sets up sex-abuse panel on Dziwisz

Vatican sets up sex-abuse panel on Dziwisz

 
PALERMO
Tourist falls into gully and dies on Lipari

Tourist falls into gully and dies on Lipari

 
ROME
Euros: Special game agst Italy says Austria coach

Euros: Special game agst Italy says Austria coach

 
ARBUS
Man, 65, dies after saving 2 girls from drowning

Man, 65, dies after saving 2 girls from drowning

 
ROME
Police dig at greenhouse in search for Saman's body

Police dig at greenhouse in search for Saman's body

 
BARI
Girl, 16, dies in fall after skylight breaks

Girl, 16, dies in fall after skylight breaks

 
ROME
Bowels of Colosseum visible thanks to Tod's restoration

Bowels of Colosseum visible thanks to Tod's restoration

 
FLORENCE
Maskless man wounds 2 bus passengers in Florence

Maskless man wounds 2 bus passengers in Florence

 
ROME
COVID-19: Single jab not sufficient against Delta - CSS

COVID-19: Single jab not sufficient against Delta - CSS

 
TEMPIO PAUSANIA
Boy, 14, falls off bike and dies in Sardinia

Boy, 14, falls off bike and dies in Sardinia

 
ROME
Restart will be effective if there is dialogue -Mattarella

Restart will be effective if there is dialogue -Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

La novità
Bari, il ritiro estivo in Trentino a circa 400 metri di altitudine

Bari, il ritiro estivo in Trentino a circa 400 metri di altitudine

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'evento
Magna Grecia Awards, la figlia di Che Guevara a Bari: «Il premio che ricevo è per Cuba»

Magna Grecia Awards, la figlia di Che Guevara a Bari: «Il premio che ricevo è per Cuba»

 
BrindisiLa novità
Brindisi, ordinanza sindacale che vieta di lavorare nei campi con temperature troppo alte

Brindisi, ordinanza sindacale che vieta di lavorare nei campi con temperature troppo alte

 
LecceIl caso
Sì del Governo al «Poseidon», il secondo gasdotto in Puglia

Sì del Governo al «Poseidon», il secondo gasdotto in Puglia

 
TarantoIl caso
Incidente all'ex Ilva: rischio esplosione in convertitore acciaieria

Taranto, si va verso fermo batteria 12 del reparto Cokerie. Cingolani firma il decreto

 
BatDirige gli Uffizi
«I musei? Devono aprirsi ai giovani», parla Eike Schmidt, in arrivo in Puglia per il TEDxBarletta

«I musei? Devono aprirsi ai giovani», parla Eike Schmidt, in arrivo in Puglia per il TEDxBarletta

 
FoggiaGuardia di Finanza
Mascherine, maglie da calcio e alcolici contraffatti: operazione nel Foggiano

Mascherine, maglie da calcio e alcolici contraffatti: operazione nel Foggiano

 
PotenzaCalcio
Caiata cede 15% quote ad associazione Potenza 1919

Caiata cede 15% quote ad associazione Potenza 1919

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, vuote le terapie intensive

Basilicata, vuote le terapie intensive

 

i più letti

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Puglia, in 7 contagiati dopo il vaccino. I medici: «Lo prevede la scienza»

Puglia, in 7 contagiati dopo il vaccino. I medici: «Lo prevede la scienza»

Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi. Il sindaco vieta lavoro sotto il sole

Coronavirus, in Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 68 casi e 22 morti, ma è solo un riconteggio di dati. Crollano i casi nel Barese: -55% in 7 giorni

Taranto, malori tra gli edili nel cantiere dell'ospedale San Cataldo

Taranto, malori tra gli edili nel cantiere dell'ospedale San Cataldo - L'azienda: «Un solo colpo di calore, situazione sotto controllo»

VATICAN CITY

Vatican sets up sex-abuse panel on Dziwisz

Cover-up claims dismissed as 'calumny' by JPII's ex-secretary

Vatican sets up sex-abuse panel on Dziwisz

VATICAN CITY, JUN 25 - The Vatican has set up a commission to look at child sex abuse in the Polish Church and allegations by victims of cover-ups by late Pope John Paul II's secretary Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, sources said Friday. Dziwisz, 82, himself urged the commission to be set up to examine what he called "calumny". Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco will head the commission, which has been set up in the wake of a Polish TV documentary that caused concern. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it