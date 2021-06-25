Vatican sets up sex-abuse panel on Dziwisz

VATICAN CITY, JUN 25 - The Vatican has set up a commission to look at child sex abuse in the Polish Church and allegations by victims of cover-ups by late Pope John Paul II's secretary Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, sources said Friday. Dziwisz, 82, himself urged the commission to be set up to examine what he called "calumny". Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco will head the commission, which has been set up in the wake of a Polish TV documentary that caused concern. (ANSA).