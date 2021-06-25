Tourist falls into gully and dies on Lipari

Vatican sets up sex-abuse panel on Dziwisz
PALERMO
25 Giugno 2021
PALERMO, JUN 25 - A tourist fell into a gully and died on the island of Lipari on Friday, local sources said. The man slipped and fell from the Observatory, one of the most panoramic spots on the island off Sicily, where he had been taking photos, they said. He tumbled down for over 100 metres. A helicopter retrieved his lifeless body. (ANSA).
