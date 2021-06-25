Man, 65, dies after saving 2 girls from drowning

ARBUS, JUN 25 - A 65-year-old man died of cardiac arrest after saving two girls from drowning in one of the most dangerous spots on the Sardinian coast on Friday. The incident happened at Marina di Arbus, in the southwest of the Italian island. The man was on the beach when he saw the girls get into trouble and did not hesitate to jump in after them, but his heart gave out, sources said. (ANSA).