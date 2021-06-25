Man, 65, dies after saving 2 girls from drowning
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Taranto, malori tra gli edili nel cantiere dell'ospedale San Cataldo - L'azienda: «Un solo colpo di calore, situazione sotto controllo»
ARBUS
25 Giugno 2021
ARBUS, JUN 25 - A 65-year-old man died of cardiac arrest after saving two girls from drowning in one of the most dangerous spots on the Sardinian coast on Friday. The incident happened at Marina di Arbus, in the southwest of the Italian island. The man was on the beach when he saw the girls get into trouble and did not hesitate to jump in after them, but his heart gave out, sources said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su