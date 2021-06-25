Police dig at greenhouse in search for Saman's body

ROME, JUN 25 - Sniffer dogs and electromagnetic instruments have indicated the presence of a body at a greenhouse near the home of an 18-year-old Pakistani woman who has been missing for 55 days and believed killed by her family for refusing an arranged marriage in Pakistan, sources said Friday. The family are believed to have disposed of Saman Abbas's body near the home in Novellara near Reggio Emilia after her uncle allegedly strangled her. (ANSA).