Venerdì 25 Giugno 2021 | 16:56

ARBUS
Man, 65, dies after saving 2 girls from drowning

ROME
Police dig at greenhouse in search for Saman's body

BARI
Girl, 16, dies in fall after skylight breaks

ROME
Bowels of Colosseum visible thanks to Tod's restoration

FLORENCE
Maskless man wounds 2 bus passengers in Florence

ROME
COVID-19: Single jab not sufficient against Delta - CSS

TEMPIO PAUSANIA
Boy, 14, falls off bike and dies in Sardinia

ROME
Restart will be effective if there is dialogue -Mattarella

ROME
M5S in turmoil amid clash between Grillo, Conte

ROME
Not out of pandemic, care needed says Draghi

ROME
Ban on dismissals to be extended for some sectors - sources

Bari, il ritiro estivo in Trentino a circa 400 metri di altitudine

BariIl caso
Caos vaccini, morto a Bari dopo dose J&J: la famiglia farà denuncia

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, si va verso fermo batteria 12 del reparto Cokerie

Leccesolidarietà
A Lecce fa troppo calo, così il Comune consegna a domicilio frutta e verdura agli anziani

BatDirige gli Uffizi
«I musei? Devono aprirsi ai giovani», parla Eike Schmidt, in arrivo in Puglia per il TEDxBarletta

FoggiaGuardia di Finanza
Mascherine, maglie da calcio e alcolici contraffatti: operazione nel Foggiano

BrindisiLa tragedia
Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

PotenzaCalcio
Caiata cede 15% quote ad associazione Potenza 1919

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, vuote le terapie intensive

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Puglia, in 7 contagiati dopo il vaccino. I medici: «Lo prevede la scienza»

Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

Taranto, malori tra gli edili nel cantiere dell'ospedale San Cataldo

Covid: in Puglia nessun morto e 42 positivi, lo 0,6% dei test

ROME

Bowels of Colosseum visible thanks to Tod's restoration

Hypogeum shows all that happened between 80 AD and 523 AD

ROME, JUN 25 - The bowels of the Colosseum, the underground tunnels where gladiators and wild beasts crouched before being winched up to the killing floor, are visible as never before thanks to a restoration funded by shoe giant Tod's. "It has been a very complex job," said archaeological park superintendent Alfonsina Russo of the 7,000-day restoration by over 80 specialists including architects, restorers, geologists, physicists, topographers, engineers and workers. "This startling new view of the hypogeum is testimony to all that happened under the amphitheatre's great arena from its inauguration in 80 AD up to the last spectacle in 523 AD...it is a monument inside the monument, now visitable on a 160-metre snaking walkway". (ANSA).

