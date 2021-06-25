Maskless man wounds 2 bus passengers in Florence

FLORENCE, JUN 25 - A 31-year-old Egyptian man without a face mask on Thursday night injured two fellow passengers on a Florence bus with a small knife because they had asked him to put on a COVID mask, sources said Friday. The victims are a 52-year-old Eritrean man who was cut in the head and a 63-year-old Florentine woman who was cut in the hand. The man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm, resisting arrest, interrupting a public service and illegal weapons possession. (ANSA).