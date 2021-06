Boy, 14, falls off bike and dies in Sardinia

TEMPIO PAUSANIA, JUN 25 - A 14-year-old boy fell off his bike, struck his head on the ground and died in north-est Sardinia on Thursday night, sources said Friday. Alessio Pirinu died at Aggius, a historical town in northern Gallura, after losing control of his bike and speeding down a steep incline in the road before falling off. Prosecutors have opened a probe into the case. (ANSA).