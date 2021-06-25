Venerdì 25 Giugno 2021 | 15:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19: Single jab not sufficient against Delta - CSS

COVID-19: Single jab not sufficient against Delta - CSS

 
TEMPIO PAUSANIA
Boy, 14, falls off bike and dies in Sardinia

Boy, 14, falls off bike and dies in Sardinia

 
ROME
Restart will be effective if there is dialogue -Mattarella

Restart will be effective if there is dialogue -Mattarella

 
ROME
M5S in turmoil amid clash between Grillo, Conte

M5S in turmoil amid clash between Grillo, Conte

 
ROME
Not out of pandemic, care needed says Draghi

Not out of pandemic, care needed says Draghi

 
ROME
Ban on dismissals to be extended for some sectors - sources

Ban on dismissals to be extended for some sectors - sources

 
ROME
Italy to stop restraining mental patients - Speranza

Italy to stop restraining mental patients - Speranza

 
ROME
Cops bust gang that robbed elderly

Cops bust gang that robbed elderly

 
ROME
Strike watchdog says fears of action in autumn

Strike watchdog says fears of action in autumn

 
ROME
Di Maio to go to Israel and Territories for peace process

Di Maio to go to Israel and Territories for peace process

 
ROME
Safeguarding fragile a Constitutional right - Mattarella

Safeguarding fragile a Constitutional right - Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, Maita resta una certezza

Bari, Maita resta una certezza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, aumentano ancora i contagiati da Covid 19 nel carcere

Taranto, aumentano ancora i contagiati da Covid 19 nel carcere

 
LecceIl fatto
Lecce, lei lo lascia e lui per ripicca le incendia l’auto

Lecce, lei lo lascia e lui per ripicca le incendia l’auto

 
BariIl traguardo
Covid, nel Barese somministrato oltre un milione di vaccini

Covid, nel Barese somministrato oltre un milione di vaccini

 
BatDirige gli Uffizi
«I musei? Devono aprirsi ai giovani», parla Eike Schmidt, in arrivo in Puglia per il TEDxBarletta

«I musei? Devono aprirsi ai giovani», parla Eike Schmidt, in arrivo in Puglia per il TEDxBarletta

 
FoggiaGuardia di Finanza
Mascherine, maglie da calcio e alcolici contraffatti: operazione nel Foggiano

Mascherine, maglie da calcio e alcolici contraffatti: operazione nel Foggiano

 
BrindisiLa tragedia
Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

 
PotenzaCalcio
Caiata cede 15% quote ad associazione Potenza 1919

Caiata cede 15% quote ad associazione Potenza 1919

 
PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, vuote le terapie intensive

Basilicata, vuote le terapie intensive

 

i più letti

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Puglia, in 7 contagiati dopo il vaccino. I medici: «Lo prevede la scienza»

Puglia, in 7 contagiati dopo il vaccino. I medici: «Lo prevede la scienza»

Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

Taranto, malori tra gli edili nel cantiere dell'ospedale San Cataldo

Taranto, malori tra gli edili nel cantiere dell'ospedale San Cataldo - L'azienda: «Un solo colpo di calore, situazione sotto controllo»

Covid: in Puglia nessun morto e 42 positivi, lo 0,6% dei test

Covid: in Puglia nessun morto e 42 positivi, lo 0,6% dei test. Regione con più somministrazioni a over 60

ROME

Not out of pandemic, care needed says Draghi

Cooperation,frankness needed with Russia PM says after EU summit

Not out of pandemic, care needed says Draghi

ROME, JUN 25 - Premier Mario Draghi told a press conference after the EU summit Friday that "the pandemic is not over, we aren't out of it yet, and it must still be faced with determination, attention and vigilance". Draghi went on: "a reinforcement or perhaps a reform of the European Medicines Agency is needed." On vaccines, he said "the criticism was that Sputnik didn't succeed in getting EMA's approval and perhaps it never will. The Chinese vaccine is not adequate for addressing the pandemic". Draghi said he was satisfied with EU pledges on migrants and now they had to be implemented. "My goal was not to obtain an accord on resettlement, it was premature to get a deal that was advantageous to us...the text of the conclusions is very significant". He said a pan-EU deal was needed but he did not rule out deals between individual countries. On Russia, the Italian premier said Moscow "is an important actor on the economic and political front, it cannot not be involved, we have to keep up an active dialogue. At the same time we must be frank on what is not right, the cyber attack, the spying, the disinformation, the respect for human rights. We need cooperation and frankness". He said "an attempt to meet in the EU-Russia format had to be done. I maintained the need to do so, because rather than being doubtful on their own power, the EU countries must be proud of the display of strength that they show when they speak together. The Nordic countries have susbstantially abandoned the idea for the moment, because they are closer to Russia." (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it