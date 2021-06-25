Not out of pandemic, care needed says Draghi

ROME, JUN 25 - Premier Mario Draghi told a press conference after the EU summit Friday that "the pandemic is not over, we aren't out of it yet, and it must still be faced with determination, attention and vigilance". Draghi went on: "a reinforcement or perhaps a reform of the European Medicines Agency is needed." On vaccines, he said "the criticism was that Sputnik didn't succeed in getting EMA's approval and perhaps it never will. The Chinese vaccine is not adequate for addressing the pandemic". Draghi said he was satisfied with EU pledges on migrants and now they had to be implemented. "My goal was not to obtain an accord on resettlement, it was premature to get a deal that was advantageous to us...the text of the conclusions is very significant". He said a pan-EU deal was needed but he did not rule out deals between individual countries. On Russia, the Italian premier said Moscow "is an important actor on the economic and political front, it cannot not be involved, we have to keep up an active dialogue. At the same time we must be frank on what is not right, the cyber attack, the spying, the disinformation, the respect for human rights. We need cooperation and frankness". He said "an attempt to meet in the EU-Russia format had to be done. I maintained the need to do so, because rather than being doubtful on their own power, the EU countries must be proud of the display of strength that they show when they speak together. The Nordic countries have susbstantially abandoned the idea for the moment, because they are closer to Russia." (ANSA).