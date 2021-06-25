Italy to stop restraining mental patients - Speranza

ROME, JUN 25 - Italy is to stop restraining mental patients, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday. Speranza said a preliminary accord had been reached with regional governments, which control local health services, to end restraints on psychiatric patients. Speaking to the Second National Conference on Mental Health, Speranza also said "answers have not always been up to the mark on mental health" and that there would be "no resilience or recovery without mental health. "We are working to give more resources to mental health", he said. (ANSA).