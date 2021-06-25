Ban on dismissals to be extended for some sectors - sources

ROME, JUN 25 - The government is working on a decree that will extend the COVID-19-linked ban on dismissals, but only for some sectors considered particularly fragile, sources said on Friday, confirming a report by Il Sole 24 Ore. The ban is set to expire at the end of this month and Italy's trade unions have been pressing hard for it to be extended, saying there could be a massive wave of dismissals otherwise. The decree would extend the COVID-linked CIG furlough fund for these sectors, linking access to a commitment not to fire workers, the sources said. The legislation would also extend a moratorium on demands for outstanding taxes, the sources said. (ANSA).