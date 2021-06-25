Venerdì 25 Giugno 2021 | 13:33

ROME
Ban on dismissals to be extended for some sectors - sources

ROME
Italy to stop restraining mental patients - Speranza

ROME
Cops bust gang that robbed elderly

ROME
Strike watchdog says fears of action in autumn

ROME
Di Maio to go to Israel and Territories for peace process

ROME
Safeguarding fragile a Constitutional right - Mattarella

ROME
Destigmatize mental illness says pope

ROME
175,000 workplace COVID cases, 639 deaths to May - INAIL

ROME
Baby girl critical after car hits stroller

ROME
Consumer, business confidence rose sharply in June - ISTAT

ROME
COVID: 927 new cases, 10 more victims

Serie C
Bari, Maita resta una certezza

LecceIl fatto
Lecce, lei lo lascia e lui per ripicca le incendia l’auto

BariIl traguardo
Covid, nel Barese somministrato oltre un milione di vaccini

BatDirige gli Uffizi
«I musei? Devono aprirsi ai giovani», parla Eike Schmidt, in arrivo in Puglia per il TEDxBarletta

FoggiaGuardia di Finanza
Mascherine, maglie da calcio e alcolici contraffatti: operazione nel Foggiano

BrindisiLa tragedia
Caldo, a Brindisi 27enne maliano muore tornando a casa in bici: era stato molte ore nei campi

PotenzaCalcio
Caiata cede 15% quote ad associazione Potenza 1919

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, vuote le terapie intensive

Tarantosanità
Taranto, asportato tumore al rene con crioablazione

ROME

Strike watchdog says fears of action in autumn

Don't abandon workers to consequences of economic crisis

ROME, JUN 25 - Italy's strike watchdog said Friday it feared industrial action in the autumn and called for a "social pact" between the government, employers and workers to avert such a risk. The head of the watchdog, Giuseppe Santoro, said "we cannot help to look with a certain concern at the way in which industrial relations will develop from next autumn". He said workers "cannot be left alone to bear the consequences" of the COVID emergency's economic fallout. (ANSA).

