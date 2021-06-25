Strike watchdog says fears of action in autumn

ROME, JUN 25 - Italy's strike watchdog said Friday it feared industrial action in the autumn and called for a "social pact" between the government, employers and workers to avert such a risk. The head of the watchdog, Giuseppe Santoro, said "we cannot help to look with a certain concern at the way in which industrial relations will develop from next autumn". He said workers "cannot be left alone to bear the consequences" of the COVID emergency's economic fallout. (ANSA).