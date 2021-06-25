Cops bust gang that robbed elderly

ROME, JUN 25 - Italian police on Friday busted a gang that specialised in robbing the elderly across the country. They arrested 23 Roma people resident in Romania but living in northern Italy, in Cantù, Bologna, Rome, Rho, Milan and Seregno. Another 25 were cited. Those probed are aged between 20 and 45 and many of them are women, police said. They are believed to have carried out around 60 robberies of the elderly. (ANSA).