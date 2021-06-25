Safeguarding fragile a Constitutional right - Mattarella

ROME, JUN 25 - Safeguarding the fragile is a Constitutional right, President Sergio Mattarella said in a message to the second national conference on mental health Friday. Mattarella sent "keenly felt greetings to the conference, set up by the health ministry 20 years after the first edition." He said "Italy was a pioneer in these issues laying the basis for the overcoming of limits and barriers in safeguarding people with psychiatric illnesses. "The treatment of mental health is a complex challenge and requires that the most fragile are followed and safeguarded in compliance with their Constitutional rights", he said in the telegramme. (ANSA).