Di Maio to go to Israel and Territories for peace process

ROME, JUN 25 - Foreign MInister Luigi Di Maio said Friday he would go to Israel and the Palestinian Territories to boost the peace process with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gozalez Laya at the end of July. The visit will take place "with an eye to reactivating and revitalising the role of the Quarter (EU, US, UN and Russia) and trying to raise the EU's profile" to bring the parties back to the peace process talks, he said. (ANSA).